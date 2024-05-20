Mets at Guardians: How to watch on SNY on May 20, 2024

The Mets (21-25) continue their road trip as they open a three-game set with the first place Cleveland Guardians (30-17) on Monday at 6:10 p.m. on SNY.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Tylor Megill allowed just one run while striking out 23 batters across four minor league rehab appearances

The big right-hander pitched to a 4.70 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 25 outings last season

Francisco Lindor returns to Cleveland for the first time since being traded to New York four years ago

The shortstop is a career .306 hitter with 67 homers and a .889 OPS at Progressive Field

Cleveland starter Ben Lively has a 3.06 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across six appearances this season

Tyrone Taylor, who drove in two runs on Sunday, has a homer in three at-bats against the right-hander

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets @ Guardians online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.