Mets grant Jiman Choi's request to be released from Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets announced late Friday night that they granted the release of Jiman Choi from Triple-A Syracuse.

Choi, who signed with the Mets on a minor league deal back in February, had a June 1 opt-out in his contract. The slugger competed for a roster spot as the Mets' left-handed DH out of spring training, but the role was won by DJ Stewart.

In 26 games with Syracuse, Choi went 16-for-84 (.190) with four home runs and 12 RBI.

Choi, 31, played with the Pirates and Padres in 2023. In 39 games, Choi slashed .163/.239/.385 while hitting six home runs and driving in 13 RBI.