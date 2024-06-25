Mets get good news on Sean Reid-Foley, who could return from IL when first eligible

The Mets got good news on reliever Sean Reid-Foley, with testing on his shoulder revealing only an impingement, manager Carlos Mendoza said on Tuesday.

According to Mendoza, it should be a quick ramp-up for Reid-Foley, with him possibly able to return from the IL when first eligible.

Reid-Foley was placed on the IL on Saturday, meaning he'll be eligible to be activated on July 5.

He missed the beginning of the season due to a shoulder impingement, but had been effective since returning, pitching to a 1.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP to go along with 25 strikeouts across 23 appearances.

In addition to being without Reid-Foley, the Mets' bullpen is also without the suspended Edwin Diaz, who is eligible to return on July 6.