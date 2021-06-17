Mets get good initial news on Jacob deGrom, but will send him for second opinion

Jacob deGrom delivers pitch front view June 2021 at Citi Field against Cubs

Mets ace Jacob deGrom received good initial news after his shoulder was examined, but the Mets will send him for a second opinion, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the doctor who examined deGrom saw "no issues."



DeGrom left Wednesday's start against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field after three innings due to right shoulder soreness.

Before exiting, deGrom had thrown three perfect innings while striking out eight batters -- including the last seven he faced -- as he lowered his MLB-best ERA to 0.54.

After the game, deGrom said that a strength test on his shoulder after he left the game had come back fine.

"I’m pretty confident that this is nothing," deGrom said. "We did some tests and kind of ruled out anything serious. Gonna go from there. The plan is to get it looked at tomorrow, and hopefully check off that box where it’s nothing and just get ready, hopefully (for) my next one. We’ll just see what tomorrow brings."

DeGrom noted that the first two innings of Wednesday's start were probably the best he's felt all season, but that his shoulder began to bother him in the third inning.

"Felt good warming up, felt really good in the first and second inning, and then there in the third my shoulder was sore," deGrom said. "This is getting old. I want to be out there competing, and coming out of these games with these little – hopefully this turns out to be nothing."

DeGrom had a brief stint on the IL earlier this season due to a lat/back injury he suffered while swinging the bat and left his start early on June 11 due to right flexor tendinitis.

Added deGrom about his early exit on Wednesday:

"I said something hopefully before – didn’t want it to turn into anything serious, but just, shoulder was sore, the back of it, and I wanted to say something to be smart. But like I said, this is frustrating. I want to be out there as long as I can be out there. Felt really good tonight early on, and then like I said, in the third just got pretty sore, said something, and that was it."

