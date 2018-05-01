Mets GM not surprised about report Matt Harvey partied before pitching

If a report that suggests New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was out partying the night before pitching is true, the team’s general manager wouldn’t be all that surprised.

Sandy Alderson was brutally honest when reporters asked him about a Page Six article that said Harvey was out partying the night before a bullpen appearance against the San Diego Padres.

Asked if he's upset about a Page Six report that had Matt Harvey out partying in Los Angeles the night before pitching in San Diego, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said: "Usually I get upset if a report is unexpected. So I guess the short answer is no." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 1, 2018





That sounds pretty harsh. Alderson said he only gets upset if a report is “unexpected.” That doesn’t reflect too well on Harvey.

However, it’s important to note that the Page Six article on Harvey isn’t as salacious as you might expect. One person said Harvey was “stumbling around,” but around witness told Page Six Harvey was “sober.”

Even if Harvey was completely sober, that story has picked up some traction in recent days. Mets coach Mickey Callaway felt that attention warranted a quick talk with Harvey.

Mickey Callaway said he spoke with Harvey today and told him everything he does gets noticed. “It is bad because it’s getting publicity.” But he felt it wasn’t in this instance because Harvey‘s pregame preparation and pitching were fine that day. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) May 1, 2018





Alderson expressed a similar sentiment. He wasn’t upset since Harvey performed OK during his appearance. He allowed one run on one hit in one inning against the Padres. If Harvey’s performance starts to crumble, Alderson would consider the nights out more of an issue.

It’s not the first time Harvey’s late-night habits have been a story. Harvey was suspended by the team after not showing up for a game in 2017. There were reports from Page Six that Harvey had been out partying the night before the game as well.

Matt Harvey’s GM didn’t hold back when asked about a report that Harvey partied the night before a game. (AP Photo)

