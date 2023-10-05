Mets general manager Billy Eppler resigns after rough 2023 season

The Mets are now looking for a new manager and general manager this offseason

Mets general manager Billy Eppler resigned on Thursday afternoon. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mike Carlson via Getty Images)

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler resigned from his post on Thursday afternoon, the team announced, just days after the organization fired manager Buck Showalter after missing the playoffs.

"I wanted [president of baseball operations David Stearns] to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down," Eppler said in a very short statement. "I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization."

The Mets finished this past season with a 74-87 record, which put them 30 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and 10 games out of the NL wild-card picture. The Mets split with Showalter, who was last year's NL Manager of the Year, after just two seasons.

Eppler was hired as the team's general manager in 2021. The team went 101-61 last season and made their first playoff appearance in the past seven seasons, though they were knocked out in the wild card round.

Eppler traded away a big chunk of the Mets' roster at the deadline this summer — including stars Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Tommy Pham and David Robertson — though he insisted that the deals weren't a "rebuild" or a "fire sale." He reportedly told Scherzer, however, that he didn't think the club could be competitive until the 2025 or 2026 seasons "at the earliest." The Mets, who haven't won a World Series since 1986, started the season with the largest payroll in the league at $331 million.

The Mets hired former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as the team's next president of baseball operations earlier this fall. He will now be tasked with hiring both a new manager and general manager.