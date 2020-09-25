Mets' game Friday at Nationals postponed

Friday's 6:05 p.m. game between the Mets and Nationals is postponed due to inclement weather at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., the Nationals announced.

The teams are set to resume the series with a pair of seven-inning games Saturday, starting at 3:05 p.m.

"The game regularly scheduled for September 26 will begin 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game," the Nationals said in part of a statement Friday. "Both games will have a regulation length of 7 innings."

Fresh off Thursday's 3-2 win over the Nationals (23-34), the Mets (25-30) looked to take the four-game series lead Friday.

The Mets were slated to start RHP Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46 ERA).

Whether or not Porcello still starts Saturday remains to be seen.

The Mets were already projected to go with ace RHP Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.14 ERA) in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game.

RHP Seth Lugo (3-3, 3.82 ERA) is in line to start Sunday's 3:05 p.m. game.