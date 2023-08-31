What do the Mets' front office changes mean for the future of the organization?

The Mets made significant front office changes on Wednesday, parting ways with director of player development Kevin Howard, director of pro player evaluation Jeff Lebow, director of performance Jim Cavellini and others, according to league sources.

The firings were first reported on X (formerly Twitter) by Michael Mayer and Michael Marino.

Here’s what it means to the average fan:

In essence, these moves could represent the first collaboration between general manager Billy Eppler and an incoming president of baseball operations like David Stearns, who remains an active possibility but not a certainty to join the Mets, according to league sources.

Owner Steve Cohen retains trust in Eppler to make major decisions, as evidenced by these firings. No matter who the Mets hire as POBO, Eppler will remain a trusted, high-ranking voice in Cohen’s organization.

Still, the Mets will not replace the employees let go this week until the POBO situation is resolved -- namely, if Cohen, Stearns and Eppler decide to work together. Then that group will identify incoming heads of player development and pro scouting.

Part of the reason for executing the moves in late August was to provide the departing employees time to talk to other clubs while still under contract.

For now, player development will be run by committee, with assistant director of player development Andrew Christie and director of minor league operations Ronny Reyes continuing in influential roles, sources said.