Are Mets free falling, or can they turn things around? | Shea Anything

Doug Williams and Andy Martino drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the New York Mets are dropping in the NL East standings.



Doug and Andy look at what’s gone wrong, including the ongoing issues with the offense.



They also discuss Mets owner Steve Cohen’s potential reactions to the struggles of the season, Pete Alonso’s recent positive comments, and the ways manager Luis Rojas is trying to steer the team through these rough waters.



