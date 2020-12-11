Mets, free agent James McCann still can’t reach agreement

James McCann follows through on swing, back of jersey visible

The Mets and representatives for free agent catcher James McCann have engaged in extensive contract discussions this week, but remain unable to find common ground to an agreement, according to league sources.

SNY reported on Wednesday that the sides were in serious discussions, and that the Mets had not engaged in more than cursory talks with J.T. Realmuto, the top catcher on the market. Later, The Athletic accurately reported that the Mets and McCann were “getting close” to a deal.

Getting close, of course, is different from getting it done.

According to league sources, the Mets and McCann have remained in touch throughout the week, but can’t agree on the exact value of the four-year contract that McCann is seeking. Talks have progressed enough that a deal could still come together quickly.

As SNY also reported on Wednesday, the Mets could pivot back to Realmuto if talks with McCann collapse. That remains true.

The Los Angeles Angels have expressed some level of interest in McCann, but the extent of talks is unclear.

A potential variable in the catching market came on Friday, when news broke of the Phillies’ intention to hire veteran executive Dave Dombrowski. To many in the industry, this signaled a dramatic change of direction for the Phillies, who appeared to be shedding payroll and taking a step back. Dombrowski is known as an aggressive, win-now executive who could put the Phils in play for either Realmuto or McCann.

The Mets have also been in touch with the agents for George Springer and Trevor Bauer, among many other free agents. Sources outside the organization say that the price on those premier free agents remains very high.

Sources outside the organization also expect team president Sandy Alderson to pursue slightly lower-profile targets like free agent pitchers Liam Hendriks and Jake Odorizzi.