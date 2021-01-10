Mets' Francisco Lindor says on Instagram he 'can't wait' to be in New York

Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco Mets uniforms treated image with grey Citi Field in background

You think you're excited for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to be in Queens?

So are they.

Lindor posted a Mets montage on his Instagram page on Saturday, with another photo of him rocking the Mets uniform surrounded by Mets legends Mike Piazza, David Wright, Jose Reyes, Keith Hernandez, and more.



"NEW YORK NEW YORK #godisgood #cantwait," Lindor's caption read.

The newly acquired pitcher also had a message for Mets fans through the Mets' Twitter account.

"I'm so excited to be a Met. I know how passionate you are for your team. I cannot wait to get to New York and perform for all you," Carrasco said.

The Mets acquired Lindor and Carrasco on Thursday in the biggest deal of the offseason thus far. They will report to spring training in just about six weeks.