Mets' Francisco Lindor responds to fans booing him

Mets SS Francisco Lindor provided an honest answer prior to Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. game on SNY against the Boston Red Sox when asked about fans booing him.

"It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks -- it doesn't feel right, for sure," Lindor said. "Interesting because it's the first time that it happens in my career, and funny because I'm getting booed and people think I'm going to go home and just think about why I'm getting booed. I get it. They're booing me because there's no results. That's it. They expect results, I expect results and I get it. It's part of the job. People expect results and they're booing because they're not (getting) results.

"I just hope they cheer and jump on the field when I start hitting home runs and start helping the team on a daily basis a lot more than I'm doing right now."

The 27-year-old Lindor -- whom the Mets signed March 31 to a 10-year contract extension worth a reported $341 million -- posted a 1-for-4 performance in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against the Red Sox. Through 18 games, Lindor is slashing .212/.321/.273 with one home run and three RBI.

"I expected to be successful and help the team win every single day," Lindor said. "I didn't expect to come to this season and hit .200, .195 -- whatever I'm hitting right now.

"... It is what it is, man. I can't just sit here and complain. They want results and they're frustrated. It is what it is. I just hope when they have the results, I hope they cherish those moments as well."

As the Mets (9-9) and Red Sox (15-9) close a two-game series, Lindor looks to get back on track. Above all else, though, he wants to help his team win entering May and beyond.

"When it comes to the fans, they're good people, they're fun, they come to the game and support the team and that's all you can ask for -- people who show up to the games and support the team and they help us win," Lindor said.

"We're doing whatever it takes to win. I'm doing whatever it takes to win. I'm giving it my best to win on a daily basis. I think this is the last game in April that we might have ... and if you ask me right now how the team is doing, I think we're in a good shape, good spot right now, coming out of April."