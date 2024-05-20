Mets' Francisco Lindor 'will continue to climb' through early season struggles

Back in the city where it all began for Francisco Lindor for the first time since getting traded to the Mets from the then-Cleveland Indians, the shortstop begins the three-game series against his former team amid a disappointing start to the season.

Lindor, accustomed to being one of the best shortstops in the game – which is why New York traded for and then signed him to a 10-year, $341 million contract before the start of the 2021 season – has been anything but that at the plate in his fourth season with the Mets.

Despite two fantastic seasons in 2022 and 2023, Lindor has had his fair share of struggles since his arrival in Queens, including a tough first season which included injury. With his current struggles so glaring, it begs the question if the pressure he faces of playing in New York is too much at times.

“I’ve always had the pressure. There’s nobody out there who wants it more than me,” he said. “I’ve always had the pressure to try and be the best version of Francisco Lindor that I can be. This is good pressure. I love that pressure. There’s not a day that goes by that I say, ‘you know what, today I just want to be a bad baseball player’. That has never gone through my head.

“It’s just baseball, you know. You have ups and downs, you have good moments, you have bad moments – it’s part of the journey. You gotta understand it, you gotta embrace it, you gotta stay the course, you gotta continue to climb day in and day out.”

In his career, Lindor has generally been a slow starter at the plate which could’ve explained his .083 batting average in March and .210 average in April.

However, in 183 at-bats (and more than a quarter of the way through the season as we approach Memorial Day weekend), the 30-year-old is still slashing just .197/.273/.355 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 22 RBI and a .628 OPS in, until very recently, the middle of the lineup.

Not exactly the Lindor-type numbers fans in Cleveland saw for six seasons and what Mets fans were expecting to see when he joined the club. When asked about how his numbers so far are unlike him and a player of his caliber, Lindor agreed, briefly thought about it and amended his response.

“I agree… actually it is. It’s part of it. It’s part of the journey,” he said. “I don’t like it and I will not be there [at the end of the season]. I will continue to climb. I will do my best day in and day out to continue to climb.”

Few players work as hard or take as much pride in their work as Lindor does, as evidenced by his commitment, and almost demand, to play nearly every single day throughout his career. So, when he says he’s doing everything he can to break out of his slump, he means it.

Regardless of his individual stats, though, Lindor’s main focus is and has always been about winning and helping his team win however he can.

“I’m not a numbers guy. So I just focus on winning and trying to find ways to win and the numbers will be there at the end of the year,” he said. “It just so happens that I don’t have enough sample size right now, so everything looks bigger than what it is. I feel like I’ve had great at-bats the past week and a half, it’s just the results are not coming through.

“But the process is great. I’m relying a lot on my coaches, my teammates – we have a great group of guys here – and I’m working through things. It’s just a matter of getting that batting average up a little bit. I think if I was hitting 30 points higher [it] wouldn’t sound the same way.”

While his optimistic view and general feeling about himself and his team is respectable, the Mets enter the series with the AL Central-leading Guardians at 21-25, losing seven out of their last 10 games.

All of that doesn’t hang on Lindor’s shoulders, but if the shortstop really wants to help his team win, he’ll need to start finding his rhythm at the plate. Perhaps facing his former team in a familiar environment can help get that going.