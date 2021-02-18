Mets' Francisco Lindor comes in at No. 15 on MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now

Francisco Lindor treated image intro news conference Mets hat

Throughout the course of the week, MLB Network has been in the process of unveiling their Top 100 Players Right Now, according to their research team.

The latest Met to crack the list is Francisco Lindor, as the crown jewel of the team’s offseason additions has come in at No. 15 on the countdown.

Lindor is the sixth Met on the list (to this point), joining Brandon Nimmo (No. 89), Dominic Smith (No. 67), Pete Alonso (No. 66), Jeff McNeil (No. 35) and Michael Conforto (No. 34)

Ace Jacob DeGrom, meanwhile, is sure to be included among the network’s Top 10, which will be unveiled on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old Lindor was acquired this offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Indians, giving the Mets a new everyday shortstop and, hopefully, a new face of the franchise for years to come.

Lindor’s contract is up at the end of the year, though Mets acting GM Zack Scott has said that the best time for contract extension talks for players like Lindor and Conforto would be during spring training, so those conversations could be happening very soon.

A four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner in the American League, Lindor has a career slash line of .285/.346/.488 with 138 home runs, 411 RBI and 508 runs scored.