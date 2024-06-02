Mets' Francisco Alvarez throws out runner, goes hitless in second rehab game with Double-A Binghamton

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Saturday night, getting the start behind the plate and going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

The 22-year-old's night came to an end in the top of the eighth inning, as Kevin Parada replaced him defensively to catch for RHP Cam Robinson with the Rumble Ponies down 6-0.

Despite the quiet night for Alvarez, the backstop showed off his arm and threw out Jordy Barley trying to steal second base to end the top of the sixth inning.

Alvarez has now gone 1-for-5 with a three-run homer and a walk over two games with the Rumble Ponies.

Earlier Saturday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave an update on Alvarez's status, saying he's scheduled to catch Sunday too and then the team will evaluate how he feels. Mendoza noted that Alvarez is trending in the right direction, but isn't expected to travel with the team to London when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies on June 8 and 9.

Alvarez last played in the big leagues on April 19 and had surgery on a torn ligament in his left thumb on April 25. The expected recovery timeline was about eight weeks, the team said, but it could be shorter. He is slashing .236/.288/.364 with one home run and eight RBI over 16 games.