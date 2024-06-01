Mets injury updates: Francisco Alvarez moving in right direction, Kodai Senga playing light catch

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided updates on two of the teams stars as they continue to work their way back from injuries.

Star young catcher Francisco Alvarez is feeling good and progressing well as he continues with his rehab appearances down in the minors with Double-A Binghamton.

The 22-year-old is expected to catch on back-to-back days for the Rumble Ponies this weekend, starting with tonight's game, and then the team will evaluate how he feels after that.

Mendoza said that while Alvarez is not expected to make the road trip with the team for their two-game series in London against the Philadelphia Phillies, he is trending in the right direction.

The youngster began his minor league rehab assignment with a bang earlier this week, as he reached base twice and cracked an opposite field two-run homer.

Senga, on the other hand, is yet to take the next step in his recovery.

The ace right-hander will continue playing light catch over the next few days, but the team still isn't eyeing a potential return to mound work just yet.

It's been a long and frustrating road back for Senga, and it appears the Mets are going to have to be a little more patient for the time being.