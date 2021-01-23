Mets' Francisco Alvarez cracks Top 10 list of best catching prospects

312449198 Francisco Alvarez

The future looks bright for the Mets at the catcher position, with MLB.com throwing Francisco Alvarez into their list of the Top 10 catching prospects in MLB.

The 19-year-old won't be called up for a few years, but MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum has him listed as the No. 4 catching prospect out there — behind three guys that look to get called up this season.

Alvarez was a machine at the plate in his first year in the minors back in 2019, slashing .312/.407/.510, hitting seven home runs and 26 RBI in the Rookie Appalachian League.

Rosenbaum threw Alvarez in as an excellent hitter and one of the better base runners in the group.

Something to watch is his fielding — Alvarez committed four errors in 2019, but still had a 98.3 fielding percentage in those 27 games.

Here's the full list:

1. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (2021)

2. Joey Bart, San Francisco Giants (2021)

3. Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres (2021)

4. Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets (2023)

5. Keibert Ruiz, Los Angeles Dodgers (2021)

6. Shea Langeliers, Atlanta Braves (2022)

7. Sam Huff, Texas Rangers (2021)

8. Miguel Amaya, Chicago Cubs (2021)

9. Tyler Stephenson, Cincinatti Reds (2021)

10. Ivan Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals (2022)