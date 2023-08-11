Mets have five prospects make updated MLB Pipeline Top 100 list, including two trade deadline acquisitions

Aug 8, 2023; Bridgewater, NJ; Mets' new minor league prospect Luisangel Acuna is shown at TD Bank Ballpark / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY

The Mets have five players named to MLB Pipeline's updated Top 100 prospects list for 2023 including a couple who were just acquired at the trade deadline.

Coming in at No. 40 overall, the Mets' top prospect is Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of the Atlanta Braves outfielder who was acquired in the Max Scherzer deal from the Texas Rangers.

In 93 games this season, Acuna is hitting .302 with seven home runs, 52 RBI and 46 stolen bases.

Next is Drew Gilbert at No. 57, acquired in the Justin Verlander trade to the Houston Astros. In 87 games this minor-league season between High-A and Double-A, the University of Tennessee product is hitting .272 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI.

The other three Top 100 prospects in the Mets' system were there already. Shortstop Jett Williams comes in at No. 84, and has recently made his way to High-A Brooklyn after spending time in A-ball. In 87 combined games, Williams is slashing .253/.429/.410 with seven home runs and 39 RBI.

Infielder Ronny Mauricio, who is knocking at the door of the big leagues, is No. 93 overall. In 100 games at Triple-A Syracuse, Mauricio is slashing .288/.338/.482 with 17 home runs and 59 RBI.

And finally, catcher Kevin Parada rounds out the Mets prospects coming in at No. 96. In 82 games with High-A Brooklyn, Parada is hitting .270 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI.

In addition, MLB Pipeline updated the Mets' Top 10 prospects and they are as follows:

Luisangel Acuna, SS/2B (40)

Drew Gilbert, OF (57)

Jett Williams, SS/OF (84)

Ronny Mauricio, 2B/OF/SS (93)

Kevin Parada, C (96)

Ryan Clifford, OF/1B

Colin Houck, SS

Marco Vargas, INF

Mike Vasil, RHP

Blade Tidwell, RHP

Clifford (also acquired in the Verlander trade) and Vargas (acquired in the David Robertson deal) are also new to the the Mets' system.