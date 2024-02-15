Mets have five players on MLB Network's 'Top 100 Right Now'

The Mets have a plethora of players, both position and pitchers, that made it on MLB Network’s Top 100 Right Now list that comes out before every season.

As the name suggests, the list ranks the league’s best players across all 30 teams and New York has a few names on the list – some who have been on it in years past and one who has never been on it, but who made a big splash in 2023.

At No. 25, and the highest Met on the list, is shortstop Francisco Lindor who is entering his fourth season in New York after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland. The 30-year-old is coming off a terrific 2023 season where he slashed .254/.336/.470 with 31 home runs, his most as a Met and 98 RBI. The shortstop also finished with 31 stolen bases making him a part of the 30/30 club.

Lindor won his third Silver Slugger award (first in New York) and placed ninth in MVP voting after playing in 160 games and finishing with a 6.0 WAR. Despite his wonderful season, Lindor dropped four spots from his 2023 rank where he was No. 21.

Next on the list is Pete Alonso, who comes in at No. 37. The first baseman struggled with his batting average last season hitting just .217, but he had another monstrous year in the power department, smashing 46 homers and driving in 118 runs to lead the team.

Alonso, who was named an All-Star for the third time in his career in 2023, still finished with a .821 OPS and proved reliable at first base, once again, playing in 154 games. He also dropped in the rankings slightly from his No. 31 last year.

Kodai Senga is the first Mets pitcher to be on the list at No. 63 and for good reason after the rookie year he had. After signing a five-year, $75 million contract out of Japan, the righty made the transition over to the majors flawlessly.

He pitched to a 2.98 ERA (1.22 WHIP) and finished with a 12-7 record in 29 starts, which was good enough to finish second place in Rookie of the Year balloting. Senga also became just the second Mets rookie to strike out more than 200 batters in a season after striking out 202 in 166.1 innings. He was named an All-Star in his first season in the majors and had an impressive 4.5 WAR as he’ll look to build on his successful rookie campaign this season.

At No. 70 on the list is Brandon Nimmo who also inked a lucrative deal prior to the start of last season to stay in New York for the foreseeable future. Nimmo backed it up with another vintage season of his at the top of the lineup.

In 152 games, the outfielder slashed .274/.363/.466 with a career-high 24 home runs and 68 RBI as he not only continued to get on base at a prodigious rate, but showcased his increased power at the plate.

Nimmo, 30, signed an eight-year, $162 million deal that will keep him in Queens until the 2030 season. Last year, he was ranked No. 54.

Rounding out the Mets on the list is Edwin Diaz who makes it despite missing all of last year after tearing his patellar tendon in his knee during the 2023 World Baseball Classic before the season started.

When healthy, Diaz is one of, if not, the best closer in the game which he proved two seasons ago in 2022 with one of the best single seasons from a relief pitcher in recent history. The fireballing right-hander had a 1.31 ERA (0.84 WHIP) to go along with 32 saves and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings.

That season propelled him to No. 51 on this list in 2023, so he's dropped 29 spots since then. However, now healthy once again, the 29-year-old is ready to remind the league just how nasty he is.

As New York gets set for the 2024 season while looking to put a disappointing 2023 in its rear view mirror, none of that will be possible without its top talent such as the players mentioned above. And with so many fresh new faces and interesting prospects waiting in the wing, perhaps next year's list will unveil some even more talent.