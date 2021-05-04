Mets fire hitting coaches Chili Davis, Tom Slater

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Morik
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mets Chili Davis BP
Mets Chili Davis BP

Following Monday's 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mets announced a shakeup with their hitting coaches. They fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. In a corresponding move, New York respectively promoted minor league director of hitting development Hugh Quattlebaum and director of player development Kevin Howard.

General manager Zack Scott spoke to reporters late Monday night, into early Tuesday morning, about the decision.

“This was a really difficult decision to make, but the reason we felt like it was the right decision, it’s based more on the vision for what we want our major league hitting program to be. I’m not gonna dive too deep into those details to reveal what vision is, necessarily, but there are certain things that the process under the hood that’s going on is what’s important. It’s not about… 23 games of results. This is about – a lot of what I’ve spent my time doing since being here is to assess the process that’s going on to get to before games, when guys are struggling, those types of things. Our job is to support the players, and put them in place to succeed as a baseball operations group. We just felt like the players needed a different level of support, and maybe some different skills brought into the mix. That was why we decided that this is the right decision...

"We know there’s some risks in making a change and disrupting what’s been going on since spring training and beyond that, past season, with the players and these coaches, but we felt like it was worth taking that risk in order to get where we want to be with our major league hitting program.”

In the month of April, their .667 OPS ranked 25th in baseball, and their 71 runs entering Monday ranked dead last in baseball.

With runners in scoring position, the Mets' team OPS entering Monday was .582, which was also dead last, and their .208 average was ranked 29th, in front of only the Rays.

But the Mets have hit the ball well over their past three games, combining for 18 runs on 32 hits. That surge brought their team average up to .241 entering Monday. Although it's not a great number, batting averages are down throughout baseball, and that average was the ninth-best in MLB.

“We had a lot of hits the last couple nights, scored some runs. I think that should highlight that this isn’t about recent results, this is about the process behind the scenes," said Scott. "Whether we were not hitting with runners in scoring position, or knocking 17 hits or whatever it was that we had last night, it’s not about that. It’s too early to be overreacting to small samples of results. It’s really about ‘what’s the daily process?’ And the assessment, my assessment from doing a lot of research and observations of my own was that we can be better, and this is a step towards that.”

The Mets revamped player development in the offseason, especially in the hitting department. But Scott said that those hires were not made for a potential firing of Davis and Slater.

"That was pure coincidence. [Quattlebaum and Howard] just happened to be the best [options]," Scott said.

Scott said that the firings were "not specific to" Francisco Lindor's struggles, but felt that the support system for when players do struggle needed a retool.

"We know players are gonna struggle," he said. "Hitters are always gonna struggle throughout a 162-game season. What someone in my position needs to think about is our infrastructure and our support system in place for when they do struggle, is it the best it can possibly be? Because when players struggle, that’s when they need the support more than ever.

"So just broadly, with any player, I’m examining, and others are examining the support system that’s in place, which is when things are going well or not going well for guys. And again, the assessment was it needed to be better. We need to be providing these guys more support. A higher level of support. It’s not that they weren’t getting any support, they obviously were. But it’s just an effort to improve how we go about things to take it to the next level.”

Recommended Stories

  • Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater

    The scuffling New York Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater on Monday night. The moves were made following a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that dropped the Mets to 11-12. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position early this season, a trouble spot last year as well when the popular Davis worked remotely because of coronavirus concerns.

  • Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis: Instant analysis

    A peek into the new Mets organization makes the late night firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant, Tom Slater, less surprising at second glance.

  • Mets vs. Cardinals: 5 things to watch during four-game series in St. Louis

    Here are five things to watch as the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals play a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

  • Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer

    Shohei Ohtani launches a two-run home run to center field, scoring David Fletcher as the Angels get on the board in the 6th

  • CG: NYM@STL - 5/3/21

    Condensed Game: Nolan Arenado clubbed a clutch three-run homer and Harrison Bader hit a solo smash to lead the Cardinals to a 6-5 win

  • Australia defends decision to sanction travellers from COVID-ravaged India

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia on Monday defended its decision to penalise its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in COVID-ravaged India, saying it had "strong, clear and absolute" belief the move was legal. Health Minister Greg Hunt pointed to the alarming surge of coronavirus cases in India and the pressure on Australia's health system as reasons to pause travel until May 15. Australia's quarantine hotels have seen a 1,500% spike in COVID-19 cases from India since March, raising questions about pre-departure testing in India and leading to this "agonising decision," Hunt said.

  • Wainwright, Cards win 5th in row; Mets fire hitting coaches

    Adam Wainwright came off the COVID-19 injured list and hung tough, St. Louis got a lights-out performance from its bullpen and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win. The Cardinals were clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth with two outs and a runner on base when the lights at Busch Stadium flickered, then went out for a moment. “Thank God a pitch wasn't in mid-flight or a ball wasn't going in the air for a flyball or something like that to end the game," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.

  • Australia sees remote chance of jail for India travel ban offenders

    Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was "highly unlikely" travellers from COVID-ravaged India would face the maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 fine for breaking border rules as he faces pressure to overturn them. Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, entering the country until May 15 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases there, and warned offenders will be prosecuted and penalised. "I don't think it would be fair to suggest these penalties in their most extreme forms are likely to be placed anywhere, but this is a way to ensure we can prevent the virus coming back," Morrison told local broadcaster Channel Nine.

  • Mets place J.D. Davis on 10-day IL, Luis Rojas reveals Brandon Nimmo injury update

    The Mets placed J.D. Davis on the 10-day IL Monday, and Luis Rojas revealed an injury update on Brandon Nimmo.

  • Airport security app Clear looks to score with U.S. 'vaccine passport’

    Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are among the first big businesses to demand guests prove they tested negative for the virus or are immunized against it. While the teams welcome paper proof, they encourage downloading records onto Clear's Health Pass feature for convenience. Republican governors including in Florida and Texas last month moved to bar some establishments from asking about immunization status, though legal experts say door-checks are lawful to protect public health.

  • Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams to transfer to Alabama

    Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams announced he will transfer to Alabama, which defeated the Buckeyes in the national title game in January.

  • Giants' Joe Judge: Daniel Jones' hamstring injury was 'much more severe' than many thought

    Head coach Joe Judge revealed on Monday to ESPN New York's The Michael Kay Show that Daniel Jones' injury was "much more severe" than what the Giants told the public.

  • Shohei Ohtani scratched from mound start vs Tampa Bay

    Shohei Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, one day after getting hit in the right elbow by a pitch. Left-hander José Quintana will move up from his scheduled Tuesday start to face defending AL champion Tampa Bay in the opener of a four-game series at Angel Stadium. Ohtani still is the Angels' designated hitter Monday against Rays ace Tyler Glasnow.

  • Angels thought they'd improve on defense; statistics show otherwise

    The Angels, who believed they upgraded their infield and had a big commitment to improve in the outfield, are one of the worst defensive teams in MLB.

  • Pillar homers again but Lucchesi falters, leading to Mets loss

    Kevin Pillar homered for second straight game but Mets starter Joey Lucchesi failed to get out of the third inning as the Cardinals edged New York, 6-5.

  • Wild score twice in 26 seconds to take dramatic win over Golden Knights

    If you're going to win a hockey game, may as well do it as Wild as possible.

  • Warriors' Draymond Green wins first NBA 'Arena of Heroes' award

    Draymond was the recipient of an all-new NBA award on Monday night.

  • Kyle Shanahan explains the 49ers’ pick of Trey Lance to Peter King

    Peter King caught up with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to learn how the team settled on picking Trey Lance at No. 3.

  • Instant replay cost the Phillies a game-tying and career milestone home run, and their dugout exploded

    Rhys Hoskins hit a ball that was initially called a game-tying home run on Sunday night against the Mets, but after replay, umpires ruled it a double.

  • Ex-Athletics star Marcus Semien returns for 'weird' Oakland reunion

    Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien returns to Oakland to face off against his former team for a "weird" reunion.