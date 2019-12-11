Mets are finalizing a one-year deal for Michael Wacha

SAN DIEGO — The Mets lost Zack Wheeler to free agency and the Phillies, so they need some pitching. Michael Wacha is a pitcher, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Mets are finalizing a one year deal for him.

Wacha, 28, ended last season with a right shoulder strain. Before that he posted a 4.76 ERA, 104/55 K/BB ratio and 1.56 WHIP over 126.2 innings. He was moved to the bullpen for five appearances along the way.

That’s not great, but on a one-year deal, there’s little risk. He certainly has an incentive to return to form if he’s going to hit the market again next year. The bigger question is if Wacha is as big as the Mets plan to go to address their pitching needs. If so, some Mets fans aren’t gonna be super happy.