Mets finalizing deal with Julio Teheran

The Mets are finalizing a big league deal with right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Martino reported on Monday that there had been "renewed talks" between the Mets and Teheran.

The 33-year-old Teheran, who opted out of his contract with the Baltimore Orioles after not making their Opening Day roster, appeared in 14 games (11 starts) for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, pitching to a 4.40 ERA.

During his 12-year big league career with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, and Brewers, Teheran has made 247 starts and has a 3.83 ERA.

The Mets finished second to the Orioles this spring when it came to signing the righty.

With Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill out, the Mets were in need of help in the starting rotation, and Teheran figures to fill the spot recently vacated by Megill.

Because the Mets' 40-man roster is full, they'll have to make a move to clear a spot for Teheran once the signing is official.

With Teheran on board, he will join a rotation that includes Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Adrian Houser.

The addition of Teheran will allow the Mets to continue to develop their prospects, including Christian Scott, Mike Vasil, and Dom Hamel.

Scott, Vasil, and Hamel are all expected to make their Mets debut at some point during the 2024 season.