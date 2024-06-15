Mets feel Edwin Diaz is 'back' after thrilling save against Padres

Thursday night’s outing against the Marlins for Edwin Diaz was promising. His stuff looked electric and he pitched a perfect inning -- and eventually got the win. But how would he fare in his first save opportunity since May 25?

Well, turns out just as good.

Diaz nailed down the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Padres on Friday night thanks to some high-velocity fastballs, a devastating sinker, great defense and an encouraging visit from his batterymate.

“Feels great. Man on third, two outs, I just tried to make my pitch and that’s what I did,” Diaz said after the game. “Great win for our team. We’re battling, we’re playing really good baseball right. Keep doing what we’re doing.”

The inning did not start great with Jurickson Profar leading off with a single. Pinch-runner Jose Azocar stole second to put the pressure on Diaz in a one-run game.

But the Mets closer buckled down to strike out Manny Machado looking at a 100 mph fastball. Then Jeff McNeil ranged to his left to pick up a groundball from Donovan Solano to get the second out at first, a play that manager Carlos Mendoza and Diaz said was huge.

With Azocar now 90 feet from tying the game, catcher Francisco Alvarez came to talk to Diaz.

“He’s a great catcher. He studies a lot of the hitters,” Diaz said of Alvarez and his short meeting at the mound. “He told me ‘I trust in you. We’ll get the next guy. Just make your pitch and we’ll be fine.’”

What Alvarez said worked. Although Diaz fell behind Jake Cronenworth 3-1, he eventually got the left-hander swinging on a devastating slider down in the zone to end the game and pick up his first save since May 6.

“I was feeling good, I was commanding my pitches the way I want to and throwing my slider down in the zone,” Diaz said. “The guy got on base, my mind when I’m good, even if they reach I don’t put pressure on myself. I just try to make pitches and that’s what I did today.”

“He’s in a different mindset now, he’s in a good place, but not until you go out there and prove it,” Mendoza said of his closer. “Back-to-back outings, and the way the ball is coming out, the conviction and the ability to make adjustments too. He left a slider on Profar and recognized he had to make a better pitch, which he did. That’s huge. For Edwin and all of us here, it’s a good feeling.”

Entering his outing on Thursday, Diaz was pitching to a 5.40 ERA and blew four of his nine save opportunities, a far cry from when the closer converted 32 saves and pitched to a minuscule 1.31 ERA in 2022.

Diaz, who missed all of 2023 with a knee injury, spoke about his physical limitations potentially being the reason for his early struggles this season but that seems to be behind him, at least for now.

When asked if he thought Diaz was “back,” the first-year Mets skipper didn’t hesitate.

“Yea. We feel that way. He’s back,” he said. “And we’re going to need him. He’s going to continue to work through some things but as long as he’s feeling healthy with confidence, we’ll be in a good spot.”

Diaz was more cautious to make such a proclamation to the world.

“I just got to do my job. I don’t think anything right now. Have a good outing and help this team and not about back to 2022 or whatever,” Diaz said. “I‘m just thinking day by day and do my job and help this team win.”

If vintage Diaz is available, it changes the complexion of the entire Mets bullpen. As Mendoza said, when the Mets have Diaz ready for the ninth, “it’s a different game.”

The skipper mixed and matched on Friday night using Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman and Sean Reid-Foley to bridge the gap from starter Sean Manaea -- who pitched 5+ innings -- to Diaz in the ninth. And it worked. The Mets bullpen shut out the Padres for four innings and giving New York their third consecutive win.

After pitching back-to-back games, Diaz won’t be available in Saturday’s game but with their closer looming in the ninth inning for Sunday and beyond, this Mets team (31-37) can continue to creep closer and closer to .500 and be in the midst of a playoff race.