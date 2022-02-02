Mets farm system takes step forward in new Baseball America organization rankings

The Mets' farm system took another step forward in the new organization rankings from Baseball America.

New York's system was ranked No. 16, up from No. 19 in 2021 and No. 25 in 2020.

As far as the NL East farm systems go, the Mets were at the top, followed by the Miami Marlins (No. 20), the Atlanta Braves (No. 22), the Philadelphia Phillies (No. 23), and the Washington Nationals (No. 26).



Per BA, the rankings are determined by emphasizing "the top prospects who drive the most value for their clubs while blending in the prospect depth within each organization."

On its recent top 100 prospects list, BA ranked three Mets. The Athletic was more bullish on their new top 100 list, with five Mets making it.

The Mets' system remains top heavy, led by catcher Francisco Alvarez, third baseman Brett Baty, shortstop Ronny Mauricio, and third baseman Mark Vientos.

But the Mets have other highly thought of prospects right below the current top tier, including right-handed pitchers Matt Allan (who would almost certainly be on most top prospect lists had he not lost the 2021 season to Tommy John surgery) and J.T. Ginn, and outfielder Alex Ramirez.



New York also recently signed outfielder Simon Juan, who was one of the top international prospects on the market.

The Mets will have a unique opportunity to beef up the system during the 2022 MLB Draft, when they will have six picks in the top 100, including No. 11 and No. 14. The selection at No. 11 is a compensation pick that was provided because the Mets did not sign last year's first-round pick Kumar Rocker.