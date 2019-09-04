Mets Fans Go To That Dark Place In Darkest Hour After Epic Loss
The New York Mets, holding a 10-4 lead over the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, had a reported 99.7% chance of winning.
But in the world of the Mets, percentages often don’t matter. The team surrendered 7 runs to lose 11-10 and fall five games out of the second wild card spot in the National League.
Mets fans are a resilient bunch, but this one stung. Check out the lowlights (or highlights, depending on your point of view) and the fans’ reactions on Twitter below:
WHAT A COMEBACK 😳
The Nationals scored 7 runs in the 9th inning to beat the Mets. pic.twitter.com/opJBWr9RCK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2019
Life as a Mets fan: pic.twitter.com/DPIjyhP5hs
— MLB Insider Brian (friends with Chief) (@SP0RTST4LKBRIAN) September 4, 2019
mets fans everywhere pic.twitter.com/c99ZJ2CqLm
— Leanna (@Leanna_510) September 4, 2019
Being a Mets fan seems a lot like dating in New York — you know it won't ever end well and some guy with a dumb haircut will mess everything up but year after year, you try
— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 4, 2019
The teams i support ... #Mets pic.twitter.com/ssHJu0Ivdw
— Ryan (@BudoMonkHD) September 4, 2019
The fact that I may have witnessed the Mets top 5 losses is baffling. I don’t give a fuck if you hate the Mets are want to laugh at them, that’s just heartbreaking to the fans. This shit is Luis levels of dropping a pop fly. Fuck this team. Sell the team pic.twitter.com/1c3j5WJrSZ
— 音half (@OTAhalf_) September 4, 2019
Me, every year getting ready for a new @Mets season knowing damn well they’ll break my heart pic.twitter.com/6djVQlkyd0
— WutThaDilios (@GoGreen_18) September 4, 2019
Nobody:
Baseballs that are thrown by Edwin Diaz:#Mets pic.twitter.com/T16LYJzot0
— We suck again (@SaltyMetsFan) September 4, 2019
Happy birthday Dad! You’re my role model and the strongest human being I know, but why did you make me a Mets fan? pic.twitter.com/CoVpapQhRT
— Adam Weiss (@adamweiss14) September 4, 2019
Well that was about the most Mets thing ever. At least it's almost hockey season. #IsItOctoberYet? pic.twitter.com/BRGL6mYMaQ
— Elvis Cage (@ElvisCage) September 4, 2019
Mets fans when Edwin Diaz enters the game pic.twitter.com/iUEHtLTXus
— Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) September 4, 2019
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.