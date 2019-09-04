Mets Fans Go To That Dark Place In Darkest Hour After Epic Loss

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz made walk-off losers of the Mets after Kurt Suzuki's three-run home run. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The New York Mets, holding a 10-4 lead over the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, had a reported 99.7% chance of winning.

But in the world of the Mets, percentages often don’t matter. The team surrendered 7 runs to lose 11-10 and fall five games out of the second wild card spot in the National League.

Mets fans are a resilient bunch, but this one stung. Check out the lowlights (or highlights, depending on your point of view) and the fans’ reactions on Twitter below:

WHAT A COMEBACK 😳



The Nationals scored 7 runs in the 9th inning to beat the Mets. pic.twitter.com/opJBWr9RCK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2019

Life as a Mets fan: pic.twitter.com/DPIjyhP5hs — MLB Insider Brian (friends with Chief) (@SP0RTST4LKBRIAN) September 4, 2019

Being a Mets fan seems a lot like dating in New York — you know it won't ever end well and some guy with a dumb haircut will mess everything up but year after year, you try — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 4, 2019

The fact that I may have witnessed the Mets top 5 losses is baffling. I don’t give a fuck if you hate the Mets are want to laugh at them, that’s just heartbreaking to the fans. This shit is Luis levels of dropping a pop fly. Fuck this team. Sell the team pic.twitter.com/1c3j5WJrSZ — 音half (@OTAhalf_) September 4, 2019

Me, every year getting ready for a new @Mets season knowing damn well they’ll break my heart pic.twitter.com/6djVQlkyd0 — WutThaDilios (@GoGreen_18) September 4, 2019

Nobody:

Baseballs that are thrown by Edwin Diaz:#Mets pic.twitter.com/T16LYJzot0 — We suck again (@SaltyMetsFan) September 4, 2019

Happy birthday Dad! You’re my role model and the strongest human being I know, but why did you make me a Mets fan? pic.twitter.com/CoVpapQhRT — Adam Weiss (@adamweiss14) September 4, 2019

Well that was about the most Mets thing ever. At least it's almost hockey season. #IsItOctoberYet? pic.twitter.com/BRGL6mYMaQ — Elvis Cage (@ElvisCage) September 4, 2019

Mets fans when Edwin Diaz enters the game pic.twitter.com/iUEHtLTXus — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) September 4, 2019

