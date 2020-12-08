Mets have fallen behind more aggressive teams in pursuit of Jake Odorizzi

Jake Odorizzi sideview pitching

The Mets have — at least temporarily — fallen behind some other, more aggressive teams for Jake Odorizzi's services in the last few days, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed.

Martino reported late last week that the Mets have interest in signing the RHP.

The Mets' top priority in searching for pitching this offseason remains pursuing reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who said he "likes where the (Mets') organization is going," and added that Queens "definitely be a landing spot," according to his agent.

Still, adding Odorizzi's services would definitely boost the Mets rotation. The Mets would have no issue adding the righty before the market develops, but with Winter Meetings beginning this week, that time may have passed.