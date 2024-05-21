Mets fall to Guardians in Francisco Lindor’s return to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor returned to Cleveland for the first time since being traded to the Mets in January 2021. Leading off for the Mets on Monday night at Progressive Field, the shortstop tipped his cap to the crowd who gave him an ovation.

He then promptly struck out against right-hander Ben Lively.

So it goes for the Mets right now. Every mistake seems to be costly and the Mets are making a lot of them. They opened a three-game series against the Guardians with a 3-1 loss. The Mets came into the series having gone 3-7 over the last 10, losing to the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and the lowly Miami Marlins.

This loss featured baserunning blunders (a 1-6-5-3 double play), defensive blunders (Brandon Nimmo booting a ball in the outfield) and an ejection. Starling Marte was tossed for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez after looking at a called third strike to end the top of the fourth inning.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (0-2) returned from a shoulder strain and made his second start of the season. He threw five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, walked two and struck out seven. He gave up two runs in the first inning to put the Mets (21-26) in a 2-0 hole early, though an error by Nimmo didn’t help.

Josh Naylor singled to left field with two on and Jose Ramirez on first base. Nimmo tried to field it but the ball kicked off his glove, allowing Ramirez to get to third base and Naylor to get to second. Megill then gave up a double to David Fry, scoring both runners.

J.D. Martinez doubled off Lively (3-2) to lead off the second, but got caught in a rundown when Marte hit a grounder right back to the pitcher. Ramirez tagged out Martinez and threw to first before Marte could slide back safely to complete the double play.

Tomas Nido homered in the bottom of the third to cut the Guardians lead in half, but Cleveland (31-17) scored again in the fourth to go up 3-1.

The Mets loaded the bases on Lively in the sixth. Cleveland went to the bullpen for Nick Sandlin, a right-hander with a funky sidearm delivery. Sandlin walked Tyrone Taylor, who replaced Marte in right field after his ejection, to bring up Brett Baty.

Baty struck out on only three pitches, stranding the bases loaded.

Lively limited the Mets to one earned run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking none and striking out seven in the win (3-2).

Lindor went 0-for-4 against his old club. In the eighth, he made a fantastic jump throw to get leadoff hitter Tyler Freeman at first base. Initially, Freeman was ruled safe but the Mets challenged the call and won, overturning it. The fans that previously welcomed him with an ovation then booed him as he gave the Progressive Field crowd of 20,046 a bow.

Josh Walker and Jorge Lopez kept the Mets in the game with solid innings in relief, but Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (14) retired the side in order for the save.

