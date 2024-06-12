Mets fall flat in first game since London trip in 4-2 loss to Marlins

In their return home from London, the Mets fell flat to the Miami Marlins, losing 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Here are the takeaways...

-Tylor’s Megill’s strong outing was cut short after a difficult fifth inning where he allowed a lot of traffic on the basepaths.

Starting with a leadoff single to Tim Anderson, who advanced to third base on heads-up baserunning on a groundout to third base, Megill walked his second batter of the game to put runners on the corners with one out. Bryan De La Cruz followed by lifting a deep fly ball to left center field that Harrison Bader ran a long way for but couldn’t quite secure, which drove in the tying run.

After a flyout to left had Megill one out away from getting out of the inning without further damage, Jake Burger ripped one towards the third base line that Mark Vientos made a great diving play on but threw wide of first base, which allowed Burger to reach safely and a run to score. Vientos was charged with a hard-luck error as he was forced to get rid of the ball quickly in order to beat Burger’s surprising speed.

Megill was done after 4.2 innings and just 87 pitches, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

-Prior to the fifth, the right-hander had been rolling and struck out seven after three innings. His only other blemish came in the second inning after Anderson drove in Jesus Sanchez with a two-out single for the game’s first run. It was Anderson’s first RBI in five weeks and just his seventh RBI of the season.

-The Mets responded in the bottom half of the second inning against Miami starter Jesus Luzardo who has given them fits recently. With a runner on first, Starling Marte singled to right field to put runners on first and second before Vientos attacked the very next pitch and doubled down the left field line to drive in two and give New York a 2-1 lead. The Mets’ rally, however, would end there as Luzardo maneuvered his way out of the inning, but not after throwing 30 pitches.

The lefty settled down after that and managed to pitch 5.2 innings of two-run ball while allowing just four hits, a walk and two hit-by-pitches. He struck out four and threw 91 pitches (62 strikes) and managed to lower his robust ERA to 5.11 as his reign over New York continued.

-Both bullpens pitched well in relief, neither allowing a run until the ninth. For the Mets, the combination of Danny Young (1 IP, 1 K), Sean Reid-Foley (1.1 IP, 1 K), Drew Smith (1 IP, 2 K) and Adam Ottavino (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R) went a combined 4.1 innings.

After the first three pitchers were perfect, Ottavino allowed a leadoff single to Otto Lopez, who subsequently stole second base and advanced to third on Francisco Alvarez’s errant throw. Lopez came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Nick Gordon that gave Miami an insurance run.

-For the Marlins, Anthony Bender, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott pitched 3.1 scoreless innings as Miami won the opening game of this three-game set and the first game the Mets played since returning from London.

-New York mustered just four hits and made two errors in the field.

Game MVP: Jesus Luzardo

-Other than one bad inning, the lefty carved up the Mets to beat them for the second time this season.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Marlins continue their three-game series on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

LHP David Peterson (1-0, 3.09 ERA) goes for New York while Miami sends out LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 5.81 ERA).