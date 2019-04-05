Mets experience another travel delay when player struggles to go to the bathroom

The New York Mets own opening day and for much of April they instill hope in a fan base that has been known to lose it by June.

They’re still the Mets, though, and oddities follow them around like incessant groupies.

Noah Syndergaard made his opinion on the Mets’ season-opening travel plans quite clear and in the time since then those plans have fallen further off the rails.

Mets’ travel itinerary problematic

The baseball travel itinerary isn’t always great, but the Mets’ early schedule is objectively rough. First was the addition of a practice in Syracuse, New York, squeezed in-between the spring training finale and season opener on the road against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets’ Triple-A affiliate returned to their home state this year following a few seasons in Las Vegas. As part of the affiliation change, the Triple-A team went from the iconic Syracuse Chiefs to the Syracuse Mets. The practice at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse was good PR for the farm team and organization.

The logistical challenges were further complicated when the team was delayed in leaving Florida, sitting on the tarmac for 3 1/2 hours. They didn’t arrive in Syracuse until after midnight. After the two-hour practice they flew directly to play the Washington Nationals.

This week the Mets went from a Wednesday night road game against the Miami Marlins back home to New York for an afternoon home opener Thursday. Marlins manager Don Mattingly agreed to push the game up an hour, to 6:10 p.m., per the New York Daily News, but was unwilling to make it an afternoon tilt for the Mets’ sake.

As the SNY broadcast mentioned during the opener, multiple other teams had similarly tough schedules but the travel may have been less than a Miami-to-New York trip (such as Philadelphia to Washington).

New York Mets' Dominic Smith inadvertently kept the Mets grounded in Miami on an already tight schedule. (AP)

Dom Smith strikes out post-game

The already tight itinerary was stretched further when two players were chosen randomly by the MLB to take a drug test before leaving Marlins Park.

One of those two was Dominic Smith, who played two innings at first base that night, and it turned out to be costly.

The entire team had to wait on the players since they were taking a charter plane home. Smith had trouble giving his sample even though he began chugging water in the ninth inning upon learning of the test, per the New York Daily News.

Smith’s situation seems a tad much, but it’s hard to fault the guy for a relatable situation.

From the New York Daily News:

“I went, but I didn't go enough,” Smith said. “I had to wait until my bladder was ready to go. It took another 35-40 minutes."

Many of the players didn’t return to their homes until 4 a.m., a combination of the schedule and drug test issues, and reported back to the Citi Field clubhouse at 10 a.m. for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

Per Tim Britton at The Athletic, the players will take the issue up with the players union.

Mets got in even later than expected this morning thanks to postgame drug testing last night. Team wasn’t happy about the extra 30 mins or so, given the quick turnaround already. Heard they’re over it by now, but they’ll contact the union about it. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) April 4, 2019

Multiple players spoke to the media about the delay, choosing to be as upbeat as possible about it though they were clearly irritated.

"We were like, well, that really tops things off," Brandon Nimmo told Newsday’s Tim Healey. "[Mets players were] definitely upset about it. It's random and you gotta to do what you gotta do. It's just part of the game. It was unfortunate. It's bad timing. It made a short night even shorter -- especially for the home opener. But it's part of baseball, you just have to roll with the punches."

Robinson Cano, don’t ya know?

To add on to the stress, the Mets’ new second baseman reportedly had trouble finding his way back to his new home.

Cano got lost driving from Citi Field, according to the New York Post, and ended up on a wrong route because of his GPS. He had to switch to a different GPS application and didn’t get to sleep until 5 a.m., per the Post.

Cano, 36, isn’t a stranger to the city, spending the first nine years of his 13-year career with the New York Yankees.

He made a splash in his first game with the Mets, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the year, but went 0-for-3 with a walk in the home opener.

Sydnergaard and roommate Robert Gsellman had their own minor issues revolving around not yet getting keys to their new apartment. Syndergaard flew ahead of the team as he was the starter Thursday, but noted to the New York Post he “sure as hell” wasn’t going to get up at 3 a.m. to let in Gsellman. No word on how that played out.

The Mets have Friday off to rest up and figure out logistics before the opening series at Citi Field continues Saturday against the Nationals.

