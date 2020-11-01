Mets extend qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman lets out a primal scream while walking off the mound

The Mets have extended a qualifying offer to pitcher Marcus Stroman, the team announced on Sunday.

The one-year salary for the qualifying offer this year is $18.9 million, though Stroman is expected to decline and test the free-agent market. The Mets would receive draft-pick compensation if that were to happen.

Stroman did not appear in the 2020 season - he was diagnosed with a calf tear before the season started and then opted out of playing due to coronavirus concerns.

Stroman was traded to the Mets three days prior to the 2019 trade deadline. With the Mets, he allowed 25 earned runs in 59.2 innings (3.77 ERA), one-hundredth of a run higher than his career ERA of 3.76.

Stroman has yet to post back-to-back seasons with a sub-4.00 ERA, but his 2019 ERA (66 earned runs/184.1 innings) of 3.22 was his lowest since 2017.

If he declines the offer, he would join Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello has 2020 Met starting pitchers to hit free agency.