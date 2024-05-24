Mets enter matchup against the Giants on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (25-26, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-28, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (4-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Christian Scott (0-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -139, Giants +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to stop their three-game skid when they play the San Francisco Giants.

New York is 10-14 at home and 21-28 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

San Francisco has a 10-16 record on the road and a 25-26 record overall. The Giants have a 16-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .220 for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada is second on the Giants with 18 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Matt Chapman is 15-for-38 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 7-3, .291 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.