Mets' Edwin Diaz tosses scoreless, three-batter rehab outing with High-A Brooklyn

Edwin Diaz had another positive rehab outing with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, facing just three batters in one scoreless inning of work against Aberdeen.

Diaz did walk the first batter he faced, Adam Retzbach, on six pitches, but he rebounded nicely with a double play ball and then a strikeout to end inning. DIaz reached back and threw a 97 MPH fastball past Enrique Bradfield Jr. to end his inning, throwing 14 pitches, eight of which were strikes.

"I feel great. I feel 100 percent ready," Diaz said after his outing. "I'm mentally prepared to come into a situation and do my job. I can’t wait to come back and help the team to win."

The Mets' closer has now made two rehab appearances with Brooklyn since being placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. He has struck out four batters without allowing a run in 2.0 innings of work.

After his first rehab outing, Diaz told reporters he expected to be back with the Mets either Wednesday of Thursday of next week, and he's eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday.