Mets' Edwin Diaz threw bullpen session, could pitch in rehab game on Thursday

Mets closer Edwin Diaz threw 21 pitches in a bullpen session on Tuesday, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters before New York's game against the Washington Nationals.

Diaz left the session feeling good, Mendoza said, and depending on how he feels on Wednesday there's a possibility the right-hander starts a rehab assignment on Thursday.

"Let’s see how he feels tomorrow and then there’s a chance he could be pitching in a game on Thursday in the minor leagues," Mendoza said.

It sounds like Diaz is progressing well since he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement on May 29 and his skipper anticipates he will be able to return from the IL when eligible.

"If everything continues to progress the way it’s going, yes," Mendoza said.