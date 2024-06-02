Mets' Edwin Diaz playing catch and 'feeling a lot better,' Drew Smith reinstated from IL

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza offered a positive update on Edwin Diaz on Sunday morning, saying the reliever is already showing signs of improvement.

"He’s playing catch and feeling a lot better," Mendoza said.

Diaz was placed on the 15-day IL on May 29 with a right shoulder impingement.

It's no secret that Diaz has struggled this season, his first year back on the mound since a devastating knee injury during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Diaz has pitched to 5.40 ERA in 20 games, and has blown four out of nine save opportunities. As a result, the Mets moved Diaz out of the closer's role not long before he went down with the injury.

Drew Smith reinstated off the IL

Elsewhere on the bullpen front, the Mets did get a boost on Sunday as Drew Smith was officially activated off the IL.

The righty hasn't pitched since April 23 due to shoulder inflammation, but he was off to a good start with a 2.70 ERA prior to getting hurt.

According to Mendoza, the Mets will be smart about how they integrate Smith back into the bullpen.

"We have to be careful here and really make sure we put him in a situation where we're not putting him at risk," said Mendoza. "We feel comfortable where he's at physically, but he's a big part of that bullpen... it's one of those where we have to be mindful in how we're going to use him moving forward.

Kodai Senga throws in outfield

And as for Kodai Senga, Mendoza said on Saturday that the ace is still playing "light catch," and that's exactly what he was seen doing on Sunday as he threw in the outfield.