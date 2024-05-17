Mets' Edwin Diaz not fully into form just yet after second straight blown save

The Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th inning on Thursday night, and while a win is a win – especially at a time that New York has been struggling mightily – it could’ve come two innings earlier when the Mets entered the bottom of the ninth with a one-run lead.

That didn’t happen, though, as Edwin Diaz blew his second straight save opportunity and now has three blown saves on the season, all of which have come in his last five appearances and already matching the number of blown saves he had in all of 2022.

“He’s working [through] something [in his] mechanics, trying to stay on line and more towards the plate,” said manager Carlos Mendoza after the win. “I think he’s feeling it a little bit right now, especially with his fastball, but I thought he did a better job slowing the game down, especially after the leadoff walk, wild pitch, runner at second base. I thought [Francisco] Lindor did a really good job helping him with breathing and things like that and it slowed it down.”

After missing the entirety of last season with a knee injury that required major surgery, it was probably unfair to think Diaz would come back and recreate his magical run in 2021, at least right away.

Not to mention, this is the first time the right-hander has dealt with the pitch clock in major league games after it was implemented last year. It’s something that his manager has noticed recently and why slowing the game down has been critical for him this season.

“Yeah I mean it’s being sped up… I mean this is my first time pitching with the clock. [Mendoza] told me ‘You look like you’re going too quick’ so today I was trying to control that and try to stay calm and make my pitches,” Diaz said.

However, the closer is not blaming his injury, his time away from the game or the pitch clock for his performances lately.

“I was out [for] a year and that’s no excuse,” he said. “I just try to keep working and they trust in me so as soon as they give me the ball in any situation. I will do my job. I feel like I’m pretty close to getting back to my form and as soon as I get it we’re stepping on it and [going].”

Until that time comes, Diaz will continue to work with his coaches as well as the catchers to see where they can make adjustments and how they can improve. He said that dialogue would start as soon as he is finished talking with the media and the Mets get ready to travel to Miami to take on the Marlins.

Part of those discussions will likely feature him needing to throw his fastball more. It’s a pitch that Mendoza said Diaz doesn’t have “conviction” in right now, which comes down to his mechanics.

“I feel like today, even though he gave up that run in the ninth, I saw some good signs out of him,” Mendoza said. “...Look, he made a pitch and a ground ball got through and it tied the game, but he kept making pitches and got out of it so it’s one of those where he will continue to work and he’ll get through it.”

Diaz felt similarly.

“I think today was pretty good,” he said. “I was able to make my pitches better, locate better. My fastball up was [better] today, my slider was really good, I just got to keep competing. I know I’m the best here.”

Clearly, Diaz’s struggles aren’t due to a lack of confidence in his ability.

“Confidence-wise I have no doubt that he’s in a good spot. We will continue to work with him and he’ll be fine,” Mendoza said.