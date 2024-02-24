Mets’ Edwin Diaz impresses teammates, coaches with dominant live BP session

It looks like the Mets’ star closer is officially back.

Right-hander Edwin Diaz flashed his dominant form during his second live batting practice session since reporting for spring training on Friday afternoon in Port St. Lucie.

Diaz threw a total of 20 pitches as he continues to progress after missing all of last season due to a knee injury and he mowed down three of the team’s top hitters in Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Harrison Bader.

He fell behind Alonso during one at-bat, but after getting him to chase on a pair of sharp sliders out of the zone, Diaz was able to retire the slugger with some high heat.

“He was pretty good today,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “It was really, really good to see him go through the live BP and face some of our guys. The feedback from the hitters, they’re excited to have him on the mound.”



While Diaz appears to be back to his usual unhittable form on the mound, we likely won't see him out there in Grapefruit League action right away.



The team is encouraged with what they've seen from the 29-year-old, but he still needs to take the next step in his progression before being cleared for game action.

"There's a progression," Mendoza said. "The biggest thing is for him to get comfortable on the mound facing hitters before we move him to the next phase which is covering bases and fielding his position. But he’s moving around well, feeling good and that’s what we want."

Having the dominant Diaz at the backend of the bullpen will be a huge boost for Mendoza and the Mets as they look to rebound from an extremely disappointing 2023 campaign.

