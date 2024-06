Mets' Edwin Diaz ejected for sticky stuff against Cubs

Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected on Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs following a routine sticky stuff inspection in the ninth inning.

Diaz and manager Carlos Mendoza were arguing their case to crew chief Vic Carapazza, but the ejection stood.

He could face an automatic 10-game suspension for the violation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated...