Mets' Edwin Diaz blows three-run lead in walk-off loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – The nightmare lasted 30 pitches, an avalanche of extra-base hits against Edwin Diaz that made MLB’s premium reliever look far too mortal.

Homer. Homer. Double. Double. Blown lead, tied game.

Three batters later, a fly ball landed in Carlos Gomez’s glove, Cody Bellinger slid home, the throw went wide, and the Mets suffered a heartbreaking loss.

Diaz, standing in the foul territory near the Mets’ dugout on the first-base side, touched his hat while he walked off the field as the Dodgers celebration began.

“Today was easily the worst day of my career, worst game of the season for me,” Diaz said through an interpreter. “I thought I threw excellent pitches, threw strikes, I threw the ball where I wanted to, and they just got me.”

Diaz allowed a career-high four runs on a career-high five hits to squander a three-run, ninth-inning lead in the 9-8 loss to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The closer retired just one of the seven batters he faced –with the out coming on a sacrifice fly – to blow his second save in his last four outings.

“The whole time I’m thinking, ‘he’s going to get out of this. He’ll strike a couple guys out, and then he’ll get that third out,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “But then he just didn’t.”

The Mets were just three outs from Diaz away from a great win on Wednesday night, taking an 8-5 lead into the ninth on the strength of four homers from Pete Alonso (two), Amed Rosario and Dom Smith. Alonso now has 19 homers, tied with Mark McGwire for the most by a rookie before June 1.

Noah Syndergaard outpitched Walker Buehler to hand his bullpen an 8-3 advantage, and though setup men Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia each allowed a run, Diaz still had a comfortable lead to work with.

Diaz has been essentially lights out since being acquired this offseason in a 5-for-2 trade, blowing just one save entering the game. That hiccup came Saturday when he entered in the eighth against Detroit with a runner on third and two outs.

He had been everything the Mets had wanted, and more.

Closers are going to have bad nights, but this proved to be one of those nights that’s a true gut punch. There was nothing that could be done as the Dodgers just teed off on Diaz. He thought he made plenty of good pitches, but it didn’t matter.

“I was throwing my fastball, my slider low, my fastball with good velocity,” Diaz said through an interpreter. “But they kept hitting the ball and got me good today.”

Diaz first served up a homer tor right-center to Joc Pederson to begin the ninth, an unpleasant development but not one to cause concern.

Three pitchers later, there was concern.

Max Muncy tucked a homer inside the right field foul pole to make it a one-run game as the fans who had stayed until the end roared.

Diaz has now allowed as many homers –five – as he did last year in 51 less innings.

Justin Turner then followed with a double to left, and Cody Bellinger’s double into the right-center gap tied the game at 8-all.

“They just hit him. Plain and simple. They hit his fastball. The slider he throws. They hit it out of the park,” Callaway said. “They went up there and put good swings on him and hit him around.”

When the Mets later misplayed an infield grounder into a single, it all but sealed the game.

Diaz, pitching in his fourth time in five days, couldn’t get the strikeout he needed against Verdugo, and suffered his third loss as Met.

The Mets have had to rely on Diaz heavily lately since they have been playing in tight games, and trusted reliever Seth Lugo (shoulder) is on the injured list.

Diaz has thrown 91 pitches spanning the last five days.

“It’s very frustrating when you’re out there, you have the chance to save the game but today was a bad day,” Diaz said. “Tomorrow, hopefully is a better one.”

The Mets can hope Thursday will be better, but they have their weakest starter going against Hyun Jin-Ryu and his MLB-best 1.65 ERA.

They led 8-3 with nine outs to go, and all their top relievers entered the game, including their closer with a three-run edge, and they still couldn’t pull it out.

They would have had a chance to leave Los Angeles with a split at worst, but now will need some pretty heroic efforts from some unheralded players Thursday.

These kind of losses are ones that can snowball.

“The Dodgers are a hell of a team, and we are too,” Alonso said. “You can’t take any lead lightly because it’s pretty obvious they got a good squad over there.”