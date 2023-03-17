Mets will get Edwin Diaz’s 2023 salary reimbursed while on injured list

Mar 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Puerto Rico relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) looks on while sitting on the field after an apparent leg injury during the team celebration after winning the game against Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will be reimbursed for Edwin Diaz's salary for his time on the injured list due to the torn patellar tendon he suffered while playing for Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball has an insurance policy in place that will protect teams in the event one of its players sustains an injury while participating in the WBC. The New York Post was first to report that if Diaz does not return to action this season, the policy would cover his 2023 salary of $18.64 million.

However, it remains unclear if Diaz's salary will still count against the luxury tax, The Athletic noted.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Thursday that the estimated timeline for Diaz's return to game action will be eight months, which would rule him out for all of 2023, but Eppler noted that some players return sooner.



Diaz suffered a full-thickness tear Wednesday while celebrating with teammates after recording the final out of the game that sent Puerto Rico to the WBC quarterfinals and knocked out the Dominican Republic.

He underwent surgery Thursday afternoon and thanked Mets fans for all of their support following the injury.

"To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing. I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much! I can't wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets," Diaz tweeted.