Mets' Donnie Stevenson mystery has been solved

Pete Alonso Kevin Pillar at home plate on road May 2021

It's been clear since the emergence of Mets hitting guru "Donnie Stevenson" that Stevenson didn't actually exist. And the mystery has now been solved.

"Stevenson," whose presence was first mentioned during the Mets' series against the Phillies in Philadelphia earlier this month, is actually first baseman Pete Alonso, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Writes Rosenthal of the events that transpired before the Mets' game against the Phillies and Zack Wheeler on May 1:

Alonso, in assuming his alter ego, wore a hat and sunglasses to the hitters’ meeting, then delivered the most basic of messages, according to some in attendance: Let’s stop over-thinking things. Let’s just go out there, stick to our strengths and let it rip. The meeting, according to one attendee, lasted about four minutes. The players did not even talk about Wheeler, laughing, clapping and hooting instead.

After the meeting, the Mets beat the Phillies, 5-4, on the strength of a Michael Conforto go-ahead home run. They then erupted for eight runs in a win the next night.

The Mets, who recently replaced hitting coach Chili Davis with Hugh Quattlebaum, are 7-2 since "Donnie Stevenson" appeared, and have scored 43 runs during that span.

All the while, players -- including Alonso, Conforto, and Brandon Nimmo -- have had fun with the "Donnie" angle, crediting him for a lot of their success.

Lots of players have also started wearing "Donnie Stevenson" shirts, which feature a muscle-bound guy with a headband and sunglasses on.

