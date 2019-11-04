Mets don’t know if Yoenis Céspedes will play in 2020

Am I the only one who basically forgot all about Yoenis Céspedes? No? OK, good.

The Mets outfielder’s name came up today during Carlos Beltrán’s introductory press conference as the Mets new manager. Specifically, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was asked if Céspedes would play in 2020. Van Wagenen said it was “too early to tell,” and said “I don’t have enough information to predict when he’s going to be back.”

Céspedes had season-ending surgery on the heels of both of his feet in 2018 and then, earlier this year, while recovering from that, he suffered multiple fractures in his right ankle after falling into a hole on his ranch in an incident that was initially reported as him falling off a horse. He and the Mets quickly backed off of that, saying no horse was involved. I imagine it’s pretty complicated and that there are insurance and contractual implications involved depending on what, actually, caused his injury. What is universally agreed upon, however, was that the injuries were serious and ruled out Céspedes resuming athletic activity any time soon. Based on Van Wagenen’s comments, it sounds like the Mets outfielder is still a long way away from that.

If and when he does come back, he will have missed nearly two years of action. Maybe more. He’s 34 now. He made $29 million in 2019 and is slated to make $29 million next season on the four-year, $110 million deal he inked following the 2016 season, which means that the Mets are incentivized to get him on the field at some point in 2020.

But if he doesn’t make it back in 2020, it’s not insane to think that his baseball career will be in jeopardy.