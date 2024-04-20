Mets at Dodgers: How to watch on April 20, 2024

The Mets (11-8) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-10) at 4:05 p.m. on PIX11.



Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

How can I watch Mets at Dodgers online?

To watch Mets games online via PIX11, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider and live in the New York City metro area. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the PIX11 live stream website and follow the site's steps. For more FAQs, you can go here.