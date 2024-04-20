Mets at Dodgers: How to watch on April 20, 2024
The Mets (11-8) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-10) at 4:05 p.m. on PIX11.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
New York has gone 11-3 since beginning the season 0-5 for the first time since 2005
Tomas Nido is on his way to Los Angeles, according to the NY Post's Mike Puma, after catcher Francisco Alvarez injured his thumb in Friday's win
Jose Butto will make his third start of the season Saturday and look to continue his impressive outings. Over two games (12.0 innings), Butto owns a 0.75 ERA (1.95 FIP) with 15 strikeouts.
The Mets' 3.09 team ERA is the best in the National League and fifth in the MLB
How can I watch Mets at Dodgers online?
To watch Mets games online via PIX11, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider and live in the New York City metro area. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the PIX11 live stream website and follow the site's steps. For more FAQs, you can go here.