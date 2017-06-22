The Mets didn’t like that Yasiel Puig admired his home run

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig absolutely crushed a 3-1 fastball from Mets starter Tyler Pill in the bottom of the fourth inning. The three-run blast padded the Dodgers’ lead to 5-1.

Puig took a few seconds to admire his own handiwork as the ball sailed up the bleachers in left-center field at Dodger Stadium. The Mets didn’t take too kindly to that. As Puig rounded the bases, first baseman Wilmer Flores started barking at him. Puig turned around and chirped back. Puig touched home and catcher Travis d'Arnaud had a few words with him.

Per MLB.com’s David Adler, Puig rounded the bases in 32.1 seconds, the second-longest home run trot of the season. Here’s a video of the homer.

We’ll have to see how the Mets decide to treat Puig when he comes back up to bat. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail. Probably not, though.

