Who should be Mets' DH with NL adding it for 2022?

Robinson Cano Dominic Smith Nelson Cruz treated art 2021

When the MLB lockout ends -- and there is optimism that it will end soon, paving the way for Opening Day to happen on time -- the Mets will get back to work building their roster and figuring out how every piece will fit.

And with Rob Manfred announcing Thursday that an agreement has been reached on the universal DH for 2022, the Mets will be faced with another spot to fill.

So, who should the Mets turn to at DH?



Why it shouldn't be Pete Alonso

While it might seem like a good idea to slide Alonso to DH and use Dominic Smith at first base, there are several reasons why it would be a bad idea.

First, and most importantly, Alonso is on record as having no interest in being a DH.

And there is no reason why the Mets should dislodge Alonso from first base (where he has become a solid defender) while potentially angering him in the process -- especially if it's to accommodate Smith, who has not been able to find consistency offensively.

Jul 16, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) takes a throw at first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (not pictured) during the first inning at PNC Park.

Per Baseball Savant, Alonso was worth 1 OAA (Outs Above Average) at first base last season, putting him in the 63rd percentile. And using Baseball Reference's DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) metric, Alonso was worth 5 DRS.

Additionally, there is no telling how Alonso might perform if asked to be a full-time DH, a move that would disrupt the routine he's had for his entire career.

Internal options

The most obvious choice is the lefty-hitting Smith, who has been up and down offensively during his five-year big league career, but showed serious flashes in 2019 and 2020 when he slashed .299/.366/.571 with 21 homers in 139 games.

Smith's career splits are kind of strange, with him having a better slugging percentage against righties (.449) than lefties (.415) but getting on base far more often against lefties than righties (.348 OBP opposed to .301).

So while he might not be a prototypical long end of a platoon, he's an intriguing option as the primary DH.



New York Mets left fielder Dominic Smith (2) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park.

Then there's J.D. Davis, whose only real spot if the Mets don't trade him would likely be as a bench bat/DH option.

Story continues

And Davis' career splits are pretty even, making him a solid choice for DH.

The big question mark here is the 39-year-old Robinson Cano, who was suspended for the entire 2021 season following his second PED violation.

If Cano is still the pure hitter he was in 2020 and can stay on the field, he could be a perfect DH. But it's way too soon to know how productive Cano might be, or if he'll even be able to stay healthy.

External options

The addition of the DH coincides should soon collide with the resumption of free agency.

And if the Mets want to make a splash, they could pursue free agent Nelson Cruz on a one-year deal and make him their DH.

The 41-year-old Cruz can still mash, having slugged .265/.334/.497 with 32 homers in 140 games last season for the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.

Sep 7, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Fenway Park.

Cruz on a one-year deal would be a strong fit for the Mets, with prospect like Mark Vientos potentially ready to debut at some point this season.

Vientos can play third base and got a taste of left field last season, but it's possible he ends up as a DH in the long run.

If the Mets are going to sign another big bat this winter, it makes sense for it to be someone like Cruz on a one-year deal to DH or a more versatile player -- like Kris Bryant -- on a long-term deal.

Dedicating big years and dollars to a player like Kyle Schwarber, who is basically a DH only because of his defensive limitations, would make little sense.



Verdict

If the Mets are making one more big splash and Cruz is open to a one-year deal, he should be their target.

Signing Cruz would allow the Mets to deal Davis and perhaps Smith, while possibly bringing back starting pitching in return.

If the Mets don't add a DH from outside the organization, turning to a group including Smith, Davis, possibly Cano, and eventually Vientos to fill that slot would be just fine.

