Mets to DFA Jorge Lopez following disparaging comments towards team

Mets will designate Jorge Lopez for assignment following the relievers' postgame comments about the team and his ejection, SNY's Andy Martino reports.

Moments after manager Carlos Mendoza called Lopez’s actions unacceptable, the 31-year-old reliever showed little remorse for tossing his glove into the stands following his ejection in Wednesday's loss in an expletive-filled talk with the media after the game.

“No, I don’t regret it. I think I’ve been on the worst team in the whole f------ MLB,” Lopez said of his actions. “Whatever happen happens. Whatever they want to do. I'll be tomorrow here if they want me. Whatever they want to do. I’m going to keep doing this thing. I’m healthy. I’m ready to come back tomorrow if they want me to be here.”

Lopez said the incident with third base umpire Ramon De Jesus was just a result of heightened emotions for him. He came into the eighth inning looking to limit the damage started by Adam Ottavino but couldn’t, allowing a Shohei Ohtani home run that put the game well out of reach for the Mets.

“It’s just emotions. The game takes you there,” he explained. “I love this game since I was a kid. There’s nothing to feel bad about it. I’m the way I am and I know I’ve been working on stuff. We know the game is more heart than mental. I’m not afraid to be me.”

Lopez said he hasn’t spoken with Mendoza or any of the management team yet, but he’s “just overall” frustrated with the season.

When asked to clarify his “worst team” comment, Lopez doubled down saying, “yea, probably, it looks like.”

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Lopez later explained he meant he was "the worst teammate on the worst team."

After Wednesday’s loss, the Mets had a players-only meeting to discuss a number of things. The month of May has not been kind to the Mets and many of Lopez's teammates understand -- to a degree -- how the righty is feeling.

But those who spoke to the media after Lopez, said they don't agree with his actions or comments, they support him as their teammate.

“Jorge is a good guy inside. Deep down he knows he shouldn’t have done that,” Ottavino said. “We’ll talk. Everyone’s going through stuff. He’s going to answer the way he wants to answer…He’s part of the team. We’re going to support him and figure it out either way.”

“It definitely doesn’t look good…If our manager says it’s unacceptable, it’s unacceptable,” Franciso Lindor, who called the meeting, said. “With that being said, I hope tomorrow he feels completely different. He’s still in the heat of the moment. He carries things a little longer than other players. Hopefully tomorrow he feels a little bit different. If he doesn’t, at the end of the day he’s our teammate and we have to compete day in and day out and I’ll back him up.”

With Edwin Diaz going on the IL and now Lopez being DFA'd, the less-than-effective results from the bullpen of late will have to turn around fast as New York hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks for a four-game series starting Thursday.