Mets designate OF Khalil Lee for assignment following assault allegations

May 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Khalil Lee (26) reacts after connecting for a base hit against the Miami Marlins during the twelfth inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Khalil Lee has been designated for assignment by the Mets.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reported last week that MLB is investigating assault allegations against Lee made by his ex-girlfriend.

In a lawsuit that was filed in Syracuse federal court last Wednesday, which was obtained by Syracuse.com, Keriwyn Hill alleges that Lee pulled her hair and choked her on May 7, 2022, and that the assault left multiple bruises and marks on her body.

The Mets released a statement regarding the allegations, saying the team "immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations."

Lee, 24, had been on the Mets' 40-man roster. He played 11 games in the majors in 2021, and two big league games in 2022, spending most of last season with Triple-A Syracuse.

To fill Lee's roster spot, the Mets claimed right-handed reliever Sam Coonrod off waivers.

Coonrod, 30, has a career 5.27 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 105 combined major league games between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.