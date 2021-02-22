Mets designate Guillermo Heredia for assignment to make room for Kevin Pillar on roster

Guillermo Heredia

The Mets have designated Guillermo Heredia for assignment in order to make room for Kevin Pillar, who's signing has just been made official, on the roster.

Heredia played in seven games for the Mets last year after being traded to New York from Pittsburgh midseason.

He slashed .235/.278./588 in 17 at-bats with the Mets. The 30-year-old played primarily in center field, which is where Pillar is likely to slot in at times and share the position with Brandon Nimmo.