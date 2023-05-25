Mets designate Gary Sanchez for assignment to clear roster spot for Tomas Nido

New York Mets catcher Gary Sanchez (33) runs after hitting a single against the Cleveland Guardians. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets activated Tomas Nido, who had been on the IL with dry eye syndrome since May 10, on Thursday afternoon. To open up a roster spot for Nido, catcher Gary Sanchez was designated for assignment.

By DFA-ing Sanchez, the veteran catcher is immediately removed from the 40-man roster and the Mets now have seven days to either trade him or place him on waivers.

With Nido coming back, the Mets had a bit of a logjam at catcher with Francisco Alvarez and Sanchez already both on the active roster. There was some thought that perhaps Mark Vientos could be sent down to keep Sanchez around as a DH option, but instead it's the veteran Sanchez who is the odd man out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Our depth is good there at that position," Buck Showalter said.

Showalter wouldn't get into exactly how the catching split would work between Nido and Alvarez now that Nido is back in the mix, and Omar Narvaez is probably a couple of weeks away from returning himself.

Sanchez, who signed with the Mets on a minor league contract and made his debut with the club on May 21, hit .167 with one RBI and three strikeouts in six at-bats this season.