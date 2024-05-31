Mets DFA Omar Narvaez, acquire C Luis Torrens in trade with Yankees

With things not quite going as planned over the past few weeks, the Mets made some changes prior to Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Among them was veteran catcher Omar Narvaez being designated for assignment, reports SNY Andy Martino.

To take his place on the roster, the Mets have acquired catcher Luis Torrens in a trade with the Yankees.

The 32-year-old backstop has been extremely disappointing on both sides of the ball since signing in New York on a two-year deal last offseason.

Narvaez was hampered by a hamstring injury most of last season, and with Francisco Alvarez taking hold of the starting job, he appeared in just 42 games.

Alvarez remained the regular behind the plate to begin this season, but when he went down with an injury it was Tomas Nido who stepped up and took advantage of the opportunity for more playing time.

Aside from his walk-off hit last weekend, Narvaez hasn't provided much this season, hitting just .154 with two doubles and a .376 OPS across 28 games.

His time in New York now comes to an end with a disappointing triple slash of .192/.254/.259 with two homers and seven doubles in 77 games.

Torrens didn't appear in a game at the big league level with the Yanks this season, but did enjoy some success with their Triple-A affiliate, hitting .279 with an .807 OPS in 30 games.

The 28-year-old has spent parts of six big league seasons with the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, and Chicago Cubs.

His time on the Mets' roster may be short lived, though, with Alvarez closing in on a return after beginning a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday night.