Mets’ Dellin Betances feels ‘tremendously better’ than at this point last season

Dellin Betances’ first season in Queens was one he’d like to forget, but coming into this year’s camp much healthier than in 2020, he’s ready to show what he can do out of the bullpen in 2021.

Speaking with reporters from spring training on Wednesday, Betances explained how he spent almost all of last offseason in a walking boot following the partially torn left Achilles he suffered in September 2019.

And while he dealt with a lat injury last August, Betances said that this time around he’s arrived in Port St. Lucie feeling much better than he did a year ago.

“I feel tremendously better now than I did last year,” Bettances said. “I feel like I finally had a full offseason to kind of get ready for coming into camp and being ready for the season. Obviously, last year with my ankle injury, I was in a boot until about mid-December. That was hard, kind of doing your offseason stuff, so I think this time around I definitely feel a lot better.”

Betances appeared in 15 games with the Mets last season, a season that he admitted was disappointing, as he ended the year with a 7.71 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 12 walks in 11.2 innings of work.

But the former Yankee says that he’s made some adjustments this offseason in hopes of getting back to his dominant self.

“For me last year, my pitches were doing stuff that I wasn’t accustomed to, like I was cutting the ball a lot,” Betances said. “This offseason, I focused on trying to make sure my body is right and make sure that I get to my version of 2018 where I had more carry on the ball and could play that of my breaking ball.

“Like I said, last year, everything was kind of going side to side, and that didn’t help me at all. I was able to make some adjustments, starting training at this biomechanics place … and the staff they had there kind of helped me find that consistency.”

The 32-year-old right-hander also spoke about improving his “induced vertical break,” an analytical metric that he said was “way below” his career average last season.

And while he’s not sure exactly where he’s at velocity-wise – something that was noticeably down in 2020 – he believes his adjustments to how the ball is coming out of his hand is what’s most important right now as he enters camp.

“Right now, I’ve only thrown two bullpens,” Betances said. “Like I said, I feel a lot better than I did last camp. I don’t know where I’m at (with velocity) … but I feel like I have better carry on my ball right now. I’m not getting that cut hat I was last year, and I just think that’s going to help me get more swings and misses, which I lacked last year."

There’s no doubting that if Betances can revert to his 2018 form, he could be a huge asset in the Mets’ bullpen. A four-time All-Star with the Yankees while pitching to a 2.36 ERA in eight seasons in pinstripes, Betances is ready to prove himself after a tough start to his Mets career.

“For me, last year was a disappointing year. Obviously, I wasn’t healthy, and it was a short season. It was a weird year, for sure,” Betances said. “So for me, yes, I definitely have something to prove, just because this is pretty much a brand new team and I haven’t been able to pitch in front of the Mets fans at home, so that’s something that I’m looking forward to. I’m excited.

“I want to win the fan base over. Obviously, I was able to do that with the Yankees, but I haven’t done [anything] here with the Mets. So for me, I have to kind of win the fan base over and just do my job. That’s the ultimate thing for me.”